Power company Huaneng Group to fire up senior perp

Bank of China and HSBC have been tapped as the joint global co-ordinators, with ICBC Asia and Standard Chartered being given slots as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. The senior perp will come with a call option, and a 500bp step-up, after five years.The unrated Reg ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.