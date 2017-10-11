Watermark
CFTC fines prop trading firm for spoofing

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has fined a Dubai based proprietary trading firm after finding one of its traders had spoofed the CME copper futures market.

The CFTC has fined Arab Global Commodities (AGC), a Dubai-based proprietary trading company, $300,000 and issued an order that files and settles charges.

“This case demonstrates our continued commitment to rooting out disruptive trade practices like spoofing in our markets," said James McDonald, director of enforcement at ...

