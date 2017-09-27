Far East Horizon slashes margin by half for $500m loan

ANZ, CTBC Bank, DBS and United Overseas Bank are arranging the new facility and sent invitations to lenders this week, said a banker away from the deal.
The loan is open at three levels and pays banks an additional fee of 10bp for commitments made by October 13....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.