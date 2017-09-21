Secondary rally helps Shougang price tight
Chinese steel maker Shougang Group Co took advantage of an impressive rally in its outstanding notes to bag a new bond on Monday, with a strong peak order book of $4bn allowing it to slash pricing substantially.
With significant indications of interest collected during a two-day roadshow
in Asia last week, the leads were ready to pull the trigger on Monday morning Asia time. The issuer was flexible on tenor, and was exploring a three or a five year, but decided on the latter because of
