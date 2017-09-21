Societe Generale appoints head of global markets for Spain and Portugal

Sottomayor most recently worked as head of investment banking at Axia Ventures in Lisbon. Before that, he worked at Credit Suisse for 16 years in Spain, Portugal and Latin America. He has been brought on to help expand the bank’s reach in Iberia.Madrid will be his base ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.