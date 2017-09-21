Watermark
Societe Generale appoints head of global markets for Spain and Portugal

Societe Generale has hired Francisco Sottomayor as its head of global markets for Spain and Portugal.

  By Nell Mackenzie
  21 Sep 2017

Sottomayor most recently worked as head of investment banking at Axia Ventures in Lisbon. Before that, he worked at Credit Suisse for 16 years in Spain, Portugal and Latin America. He has been brought on to help expand the bank’s reach in Iberia.

Madrid will be his base ...

