Leverj aims for decentralised platform for crypto derivatives

In an updated whitepaper released this week Leverj said it would launch cryptocurrency futures as well as a crypto-10 index and related futures in the second quarter of 2018, to be followed by commodity futures and single stock products.Leverj's platform, which is being assembled as an ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.