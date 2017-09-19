Watermark
OeKB back in euros — with a bang

Oesterreichische Kontrollbank has made a triumphant return to euros on Tuesday as it printed in the currency following a more than eight year absence. Elsewhere, Nederlandse Waterschapsbank sold a small long dated euro tap — a tactic SSA bankers expect to see more of.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 19 Sep 2017

OeKB’s leads Deutsche Bank, Erste Group, JP Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit priced a €1.5bn September 2024 for the issuer at 15bp through mid-swaps, well inside Monday’s initial price thoughts of minus 11bp/minus 12bp.

Those price thoughts brought indications of interest of over €1.75bn, ...

