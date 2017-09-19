EIB looks for Kanga green buyers

Leads JP Morgan and Nomuracirculated initial price thoughts of 54bp over mid-swaps for the A$200m ($159.9m) 3.3% January 2028 bond, equivalent to 59.25bp over the Australian government curve. That puts it in line with EIB's outstanding August 2026 conventional bonds.EIB is looking for at least A$100m ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.