SP PowerAssets lights up rare dollar bond

Joint bookrunners DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho Securities and Morgan Stanley opened books for the new 10 year bullet at the 95bp over US Treasuries area.
The 144A/Reg S senior transaction is expected to receive an Aa2/AA rating, on par with the issuer.The notes will ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.