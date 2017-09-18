Femsa serves up rare Heineken liquidity with €2.5bn block trade

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS are bookrunners. Nomura is financial adviser to Femsa.Launched after the market close on Monday, the trade, is for around a 5% interest in Heineken, through shares in both Heineken and Heineken Holding, the separately listed holding company that owns 50% ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.