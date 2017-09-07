Watermark
Go to Global edition

ZhongAn sets high bar for first HK insurtech IPO

The $1.5bn Hong Kong IPO of Chinese insurtech firm ZhongAn Online Property and Casualty Insurance Co is set to be a splashy affair, with the punchy valuations on offer stirring debate among ECM bankers. But the leads are already predicting a successful outcome. John Loh and Jonathan Breen report.

  • By John Loh
  • 01:00 PM

There is a lot riding on the IPO, which will be among the first to fulfil the promise of Hong Kong as a fintech listing hub for Chinese issuers, which had included the likes of Lufax and Ant Financial.

Founded in 2013 by Alibaba Group Holdings’ Jack Ma, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 CITIC Securities 29.28
2 China CITIC Bank Corp 13.51
3 Bank of China (BOC) 11.26
4 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 10.51
4 Everbright Securities 10.51

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 9,696.66 60 5.95%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,701.82 39 5.34%
3 China International Capital Corp Ltd 8,023.48 41 4.92%
4 Citi 6,830.42 46 4.19%
5 UBS 6,666.10 50 4.09%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 25,842.14 170 8.51%
2 Citi 22,507.11 139 7.41%
3 JPMorgan 19,147.86 107 6.30%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,054.89 82 4.96%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 13,464.28 101 4.43%

Asian polls & awards

  • GlobalCapital Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017: the Winners

    France, Tennet, NWB and Berlin Hyp are among the green and social bond issuers acclaimed in GlobalCapital's Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017, which were announced on Tuesday in Amsterdam.

  • Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards: the Nominations

    GlobalCapital is happy to announce the nominations for its Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017.

  • RMB internationalisation: 10 questions for the market, part 2

    Every year, our sister publication Asiamoney carries out an Offshore RMB Poll. As part of that process, the magazine asks the market for its thoughts on important renminbi topics. In this third year, we received around 2,300 valid responses, up 3% on a year ago. The ten questions included a new one on the inclusion of onshore RMB assets in global indices. Here we present the answers to the final five questions.

  • RMB internationalisation: 10 questions for the market, part 1

    Every year, our sister publication Asiamoney carries out an Offshore RMB Poll. As part of that process, the magazine asks the market for its thoughts on important renminbi topics. In this third year, we received around 2,300 valid responses, up 3% on a year ago. The ten questions included a new one on the inclusion of onshore RMB assets in global indices. Here we present the answers to the first five questions.

  • Made in China: The best banks and deals of 2016

    You know who won, now find out why. GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney present the extended results of our 2016 China Deals and Investment Bank of the Year awards, recognising achievement both on and offshore.