KDB makes statement with $1bn deal amid North Korea turmoil

Headlines around North Korea have caused some knee-jerk reactions in the market this year, and KDB became the latest issuer affected when it marketed its dollar notes this week. Tensions have ebbed and flowed in recent weeks, with North Korea again threatening the US after the United Nations
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.