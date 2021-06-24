KDB Daewoo Securities
Gazprom ended a three year absence from the Swiss franc market this week by attracting a large amount of retail participation in a Sfr600m ($653.4m) deal that launched at an attractive spread.
Triple-B rated fragrance and flavourings company Firmenich sold its debut bond this week, a short end Swissie deal that was the prelude to dual tranche euro trade.
Russian pulp and paper producer Ilim Group has launched syndication to refinance a $500m loan, according to bankers. The loan is one of the last expected to be signed in Russia's international syndicated market this year.
VIENNA PRIVATE DEBT ROUNDTABLE The Schuldschein market is widening its circle of issuers and investors. It is now a natural choice for Austrian companies wanting to complement bank funding, but not necessarily big enough to issue public bonds.
Mauritius Commercial Bank has raised a new dual tranche $800m loan after receiving commitments of over $1bn. The deal was welcomed by bankers as one of the few new money financings in the market.
Investec Bank plc has signed a A$150m ($115.3m) loan to refinance a loan signed in 2015, attracting a total of 18 banks to the deal — the majority of which came from Asia.
The Russian loan market is moving towards more unsecured deals with Russian paper company Ilim signing the fourth unsecured deal this year, for $500m.
GarantiBank International (GBI), a Dutch subsidiary of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi, has signed a $250m loan that was oversubscribed by 19 banks, according to a banker on the deal.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank is raising a $300m new money loan from Asian lenders to tap a previously unused source of funding.
Korea Development Bank, one of the two co-ordinating banks for Akbank’s loan, stepped away from the mandate last week, it has been revealed, after the attempted military coup left the borrower facing a rating downgrade into junk territory.
Akbank will widen the margin on its loan by 25bp if the bank is downgraded. The move is a condition the bank’s relationship lenders required after the attempted coup in Turkey on July 15. While Burgan Bank this week avoided a similar clause, other Turkish banks will likely have to accept them.
