Sino-Ocean entices investors with hybrid deal

The real estate company had not visited the offshore bond market since January 2015, when it sold a $1.2bn dual-tranche deal under its old name, Sino-Ocean Land.Since that issuance, the Baa3/—/ BBB- rated company was hit by a string of bad news. Its sales performance dropped in 2015 ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.