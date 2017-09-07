Bandhan Bank hires for $1bn IPO, Reliance Nippon pre-markets

The microfinance institution will be the first NBFC to list in India. But its rarity factor is not the only appeal for the buy-side. Bandhan Bank’s attractive fundamentals and potential return on equity also mean it has already begun drawing strong interest from investors, said the banker....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.