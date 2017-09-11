Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US insurers, cities well placed to cope with Irma and Harvey – Moms and Pops less so

Financial markets in the US reacted with relief today, as the devastation wrought in Florida by Hurricane Irma may be less bad than feared a few days ago. Most large US institutions affected ought to be financially strong enough to withstand the losses — but there could be heavy economic damage for people and businesses not covered by insurance.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 11 Sep 2017

The largest insurance and reinsurance stocks in the US have been through their biggest swings this year in the past week, as Hurricane Harvey lashed Texas and then Hurricane Irma devastated parts of the Caribbean before hitting Florida at the weekend.

But today, those stocks rose strongly, to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 4,669.80 30 6.93%
2 HSBC 4,013.00 30 5.96%
3 BNP Paribas 3,641.08 23 5.40%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,548.31 13 5.27%
5 Citi 3,455.93 18 5.13%