BMO welcomes 'phenomenal' response to first sterling covered since 2023
◆ Sterling benchmark deal was printed at £1bn ◆ Fourth sterling covered from Canadian issuer in 2026 ◆ Lead managers picked comps at 48bp-57bp over
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