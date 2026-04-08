BMO welcomes 'phenomenal' response to first sterling covered since 2023

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Covered Bonds

BMO welcomes 'phenomenal' response to first sterling covered since 2023

Luke Jeffs
April 08, 2026 06:03 pm
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◆ Sterling benchmark deal was printed at £1bn ◆ Fourth sterling covered from Canadian issuer in 2026 ◆ Lead managers picked comps at 48bp-57bp over

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Luke Jeffs
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