Commerzbank crunches funding cost as it finds stable issuance window

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
FIG
Senior Debt

Commerzbank crunches funding cost as it finds stable issuance window

Atanas Dinov
April 08, 2026 06:02 pm

◆ Post-ceasefire rally brings predictability to market direction ◆ Quick execution brings the deal within vicinity of fair value ◆ Price discovery needed within German senior preferred universe

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Senior DebtFIGEuroCommerzbankWeekly Covers
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
Gift this article