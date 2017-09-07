Watermark
All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 119,440.80 506 7.15%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 107,564.27 472 6.44%
3 Citi 92,804.53 476 5.55%
4 Goldman Sachs 79,630.30 322 4.77%
5 Barclays 75,726.50 326 4.53%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 BNP Paribas 21,028.60 92 8.66%
2 Barclays 19,303.91 72 7.95%
3 Deutsche Bank 16,795.78 67 6.92%
4 HSBC 15,091.09 65 6.21%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,944.65 73 5.74%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 4,994.70 40 8.00%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,312.69 35 6.91%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,299.92 40 6.89%
4 Barclays 3,956.08 33 6.34%
5 Citi 3,884.06 28 6.22%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 24,262.99 188 10.82%
2 Citi 19,404.77 149 8.65%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,192.02 160 8.11%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,233.94 121 7.68%
5 Barclays 15,662.71 104 6.98%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Deutsche Bank 22,291.33 70 6.92%
2 Barclays 21,159.07 91 6.57%
3 HSBC 21,051.06 90 6.54%
4 BNP Paribas 20,147.56 93 6.26%
5 Citi 18,846.05 75 5.85%