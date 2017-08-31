ICBCI plans new $500m offshore loan

The borrower, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, is seeking money for a 39-month or 3.25 year term, said a banker away from the transaction.It has asked banks to commit at one of two levels. Lenders coming in with $50m or more earn ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.