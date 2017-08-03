Watermark
BondMarker results: The post-summer deal flurry

The summer lull is at an end and borrowers have sprung back into action. The BondMarker voters have delivered their verdict on which of last week's deals impressed.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 09:45 PM
Most of the autumn's first crop of benchmarks met with ringing approval from our voters but none more so than the dual tranche dollar deal from the Development Bank of Japan. Both the five and 10 year tranches of DBJ's deal received the top scores of the week in every category. The ambition of the 10 year transaction drew slightly higher grades for every category except quality of investor book, in which the five year edged it out. 

The two jumbo dollar transactions from KfW and World Bank also received good grades, scoring over seven in every category. However, both were outperformed by Svensk Exportkredit's $1bn five year, perhaps reflecting the opinions of some SSA bankers who believe the dollar sweet spot in September will be at five years.

In euros, Unédic and Rentenbank also impressed the voters, particularly in the performance metric.

  • 09:45 PM

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 15,385.63 18 9.29%
2 HSBC 13,772.74 20 8.31%
3 Barclays 13,356.41 18 8.06%
4 BNP Paribas 12,627.67 17 7.62%
5 UniCredit 10,414.96 14 6.29%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 37,132.37 93 12.05%
2 JPMorgan 34,737.75 92 11.27%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,358.10 75 8.23%
4 HSBC 23,085.62 57 7.49%
5 Deutsche Bank 20,925.41 48 6.79%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 29,266.66 88 7.59%
2 HSBC 28,056.63 83 7.28%
3 BNP Paribas 27,662.85 53 7.18%
4 Goldman Sachs 26,595.29 69 6.90%
5 Barclays 26,152.26 61 6.79%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 70,301.28 242 7.46%
2 JPMorgan 69,570.85 404 7.39%
3 HSBC 59,759.17 222 6.34%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 53,780.86 165 5.71%
5 Barclays 51,045.12 156 5.42%