Banks bolster sponsor coverage amid Asian private equity boom
Banks are making efforts to boost their sponsor coverage in Asia, responding to the growing prominence of private equity funds in the region and a shift in business ownership to a younger generation that is more open to selling stakes. Shruti Chaturvedi reports.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) hired a pair of managing directors this week, bringing in Andrew Lee, a Mizuho banker, and Chris Wong in large part to cover private equity firms, although they will also be involved in project financing. This is the latest example of
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.