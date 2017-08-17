Yes Bank returns to Taiwan market with $200m facility
Indian lender Yes Bank has mandated four Taiwanese banks for its latest syndicated loan, a $200m five year. The firm is raising funds through its branch in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gift City), India’s first international financial services centre.
CTBC Bank, Bank of Taiwan, Land Bank of Taiwan, and Mega International Commercial Bank are the mandated lead arrangers (MLAs) and bookrunners of the deal, which they are distributing on a best-effort basis, said a banker close to the trade. CTBC Bank is understood to have been the
...
