Renten and NWB spark euro reopening

The euro market for public sector borrowers appears to be fully reopening after the summer break, with a pair of issuers bringing mandates in very different tenors. Both trades are likely to benefit from the lack of supply over the last few weeks, said bankers.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 21 Aug 2017

Rentenbank has hired Citi, Commerzbank, DZ Bank and UniCredit to run an eight year Reg S only benchmark, which is set to be priced on Tuesday. No price thoughts had been released by press time.

Nederlandse Waterschapsbank is bringing a January 2048 affordable housing bond, ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 15,385.63 18 9.46%
2 HSBC 13,772.74 20 8.47%
3 Barclays 12,759.91 17 7.84%
4 BNP Paribas 12,627.67 17 7.76%
5 UniCredit 10,414.96 14 6.40%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 35,935.40 91 12.05%
2 JPMorgan 32,405.66 89 10.86%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,275.56 73 7.80%
4 HSBC 23,085.62 57 7.74%
5 Deutsche Bank 20,925.41 48 7.01%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 28,279.55 84 7.61%
2 HSBC 27,234.93 81 7.33%
3 BNP Paribas 26,644.13 51 7.17%
4 JPMorgan 25,780.28 74 6.94%
5 Goldman Sachs 25,705.53 67 6.92%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 68,146.64 237 7.47%
2 JPMorgan 67,044.81 393 7.35%
3 HSBC 58,695.84 218 6.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 49,828.14 157 5.46%
5 Barclays 49,497.84 151 5.43%