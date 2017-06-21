Greek comeback passes muster, bankers await stats
Greece’s return to bond issuance on Tuesday drew praise from bankers across the SSA sector, who are now eagerly waiting to see whether the book — much smaller than its previous comeback bond in April 2014 — trumps that older deal for quality.
Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, BNP Paribas
, Citi
, Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs
and HSBC
sold a €3bn Reg S/144A August 2022 for the sovereign at a yield of 4.625%, at the tight end of guidance of 4.75% area and initial price
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.