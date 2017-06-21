GoDaddy sells €400m PlusServer to BC Partners

The acquisition values PlusServer at €397m, with a source adding that the size of the debt backing the deal would be announced in the coming weeks.
Cologne-headquartered PlusServer will assume €23m of liabilities and retain €12m of existing balance sheet cash.“The market is extremely busy but we ...
