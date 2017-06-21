Watermark
GoDaddy sells €400m PlusServer to BC Partners

BC Partners has agreed to buy German cloud technology firm PlusServer from US internet group GoDaddy, mandating Société Générale with an all senior loan package due in early September.

  • By Max Bower
  • 04:30 PM

The acquisition values PlusServer at €397m, with a source adding that the size of the debt backing the deal would be announced in the coming weeks.

Cologne-headquartered PlusServer will assume €23m of liabilities and retain €12m of existing balance sheet cash.

“The market is extremely busy but we ...

