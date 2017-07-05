Watermark
GetBack gets done at bottom of range

GetBack, the Polish debt collection company, has priced its Warsaw IPO at the bottom of the range, in a further sign of the variety of outcomes in the present flotation season.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 05 Jul 2017
Deals like Delivery Hero, the German takeaway delivery firm, and Zur Rose Group, the Swiss online pharmacy, have come at the top ends of their ranges, while Evry, the Norwegian software services company, priced its IPO at the bottom and fell on debut. Hungarian haulier Waberer’s IPO was ...

