AFD’s new licence to mean more MTNs
Agence Française de Développement’s plans to change its banking license will lead to it selling more private placements, according to Bokar Cherif, the agency's head of treasury.
AFD has applied to switch from a credit institution to a société de financement
. The change will cause AFD to lose its level one high quality liquid assets eligibility. It hit screens for a euro benchmark last week
, sounding out the market’s reception for its new status and
