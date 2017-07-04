Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EFSF grabs real money bid for jumbo long end tranche

The European Financial Stability Facility on Tuesday enjoyed the rare treat of bringing a dual tranche trade that garnered more interest for the longer than the shorter leg. That result surprised bankers away from the deal — but one of the leads said it may have been due to real money investors taking a punt that the end of eurozone quantitative easing is further off than some of their peers think.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04 Jul 2017
Leads Citi, Commerzbank and Société Générale priced a €2.5bn July 2025 and a €3.5bn July 2048, both with Reg S only docs, for EFSF. The final books were over €3.75bn for the eight year but the longer end was almost twice subscribed, with orders closing ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 Citi 13,635.62 16 4.49%
2 Barclays 12,759.91 17 4.21%
3 HSBC 12,415.63 17 4.09%
4 BNP Paribas 12,133.14 16 4.00%
5 UniCredit 9,914.96 13 3.27%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 Citi 33,136.40 79 12.48%
2 JPMorgan 29,484.45 79 11.11%
3 HSBC 20,459.22 51 7.71%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,588.76 59 7.00%
5 Deutsche Bank 18,042.83 39 6.80%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 HSBC 26,026.23 77 7.58%
2 JPMorgan 25,036.27 69 7.29%
3 Barclays 24,993.34 59 7.28%
4 BNP Paribas 24,956.74 47 7.27%
5 UniCredit 24,747.92 66 7.21%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 60,792.60 326
2 Citi 59,614.48 208
3 HSBC 53,190.98 200
4 Barclays 47,281.73 139
5 Deutsche Bank 42,696.38 158