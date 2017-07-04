EFSF grabs real money bid for jumbo long end tranche
The European Financial Stability Facility on Tuesday enjoyed the rare treat of bringing a dual tranche trade that garnered more interest for the longer than the shorter leg. That result surprised bankers away from the deal — but one of the leads said it may have been due to real money investors taking a punt that the end of eurozone quantitative easing is further off than some of their peers think.
Leads Citi
, Commerzbank
and Société Générale
priced a €2.5bn July 2025 and a €3.5bn July 2048, both with Reg S only docs, for EFSF. The final books were over €3.75bn for the eight year but the longer end was almost twice subscribed, with orders closing
