European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 BNP Paribas 12,133.14 16 4.41%
2 Barclays 11,436.59 16 4.16%
3 Citi 11,407.60 13 4.15%
4 HSBC 10,809.87 15 3.93%
5 UniCredit 9,914.96 13 3.61%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Jun 2017
1 Citi 32,373.39 78 12.34%
2 JPMorgan 29,139.47 75 11.11%
3 HSBC 20,134.24 49 7.68%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,488.76 58 7.05%
5 Deutsche Bank 18,042.83 39 6.88%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 BNP Paribas 24,517.73 45 3.85%
2 JPMorgan 24,215.01 63 3.80%
3 UniCredit 24,061.01 62 3.78%
4 HSBC 23,780.64 71 3.73%
5 Barclays 22,961.67 55 3.60%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 57,598.36 286 3.94%
2 Citi 52,375.29 185 3.58%
3 HSBC 47,349.68 167 3.24%
4 Barclays 43,712.92 125 2.99%
5 Deutsche Bank 39,612.00 149 2.71%