Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Barclays hires macro sales head from BAML

Barclays confirmed on Thursday that it had hired Filippo Zorzoli to head macro distribution for EMEA and Asia Pacific, and head solutions sales globally. The hire forms part of the firm’s rebuild of its macro business, and is likely to be followed by further senior hires, as reported by GlobalCapital in May.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 29 Jun 2017
After Jes Staley joined the firm as CEO in December 2015, and Tim Throsby came on board to run Barclays International in January this year, Barclays has been looking to re-energise its macro trading business, once the star performer in the firm’s investment bank, after it bore the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 Citi 206,449.53 755 8.84%
2 JPMorgan 192,919.68 823 8.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 175,174.46 602 7.50%
4 Barclays 144,195.77 526 6.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 139,497.22 445 5.97%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 23,530.61 67 7.96%
2 HSBC 20,994.25 74 7.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,490.14 49 6.93%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 15,076.29 72 5.10%
5 BNP Paribas 14,834.05 81 5.02%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 11,392.30 49 8.12%
2 Citi 10,426.00 64 7.43%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,066.34 50 7.17%
4 UBS 9,938.21 40 7.08%
5 Morgan Stanley 9,069.90 50 6.46%