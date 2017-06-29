Barclays hires macro sales head from BAML
Barclays confirmed on Thursday that it had hired Filippo Zorzoli to head macro distribution for EMEA and Asia Pacific, and head solutions sales globally. The hire forms part of the firm’s rebuild of its macro business, and is likely to be followed by further senior hires, as reported by GlobalCapital in May.
After Jes Staley joined the firm as CEO in December 2015, and Tim Throsby came on board to run Barclays International in January this year, Barclays has been looking to re-energise its macro trading business, once the star performer in the firm’s investment bank, after it bore the
