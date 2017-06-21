Citi hires BAML’s Ali for new debt funding committee
Toby Ali has left his leveraged finance job at Bank of America Merrill Lynch to join Citi.
Ali’s job title at Citi will still be co-head of leveraged finance for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He will be working with the other co-head of the leveraged finance business, Simon Francis
, who Citi
hired from Credit Suisse
in April. Both report directly to
