Road King sets terms for highway unit IPO

The price range for the float has been set at HK$4.00 to HK$5.50. It consists of 318.5m existing shares, a 27% stake, sold by parent RKI — making the IPO worth HK$1.7bn-HK$2.3bn before a 4% greenshoe is exercised.DBS, HSBC and JP Morgan are joint sponsors. They ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.