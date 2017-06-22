Watermark
CFE CFO hails flexible Formosa after debut

DCM bankers say that Taiwan’s Formosa market could offer compelling funding options for several Latin American bankers after Mexican utility CFE became the first Lat Am corporate to issue in it this week.

  • By Oliver West
  • 22 Jun 2017

State-owned Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) sold $750m of amortising bonds on Thursday, after which chief financial officer, Jorge Mendoza Sánchez, said that the flexibility available in the market had allowed the company to meet its particular requirements. 

“I am very glad that CFE took the risk of being ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 19 Jun 2017
1 Citi 36,668.36 165 10.43%
2 HSBC 31,838.45 182 9.06%
3 JPMorgan 31,444.81 139 8.95%
4 Deutsche Bank 18,845.99 69 5.36%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 17,768.35 110 5.06%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 Citi 13,266.57 31
2 JPMorgan 7,938.35 30
3 HSBC 7,559.34 19
4 Morgan Stanley 5,392.54 19
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,191.33 22

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 14,378.88 55 12.76%
2 Citi 13,699.88 48 12.16%
3 HSBC 9,441.88 45 8.38%
4 Deutsche Bank 7,434.85 17 6.60%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 6,792.43 31 6.03%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 ING 1,482.62 12 8.58%
2 UniCredit 1,246.63 9 7.22%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,207.51 11 6.99%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,086.95 7 6.29%
5 Credit Suisse 841.27 6 4.87%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Jun 2017
1 AXIS Bank 6,919.22 92 22.57%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,586.50 92 11.70%
3 ICICI Bank 2,587.59 71 8.44%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,419.40 26 7.89%
5 HDFC Bank 1,917.34 52 6.26%