CFTC allows for trading on DME in the US
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has given permanent approval for trading on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) to take place remotely from inside the US.
In a statement, the CFTC said: “The CFTC determined that DME has demonstrated its ability to comply with the requirements of CFTC regulations”, adding that it “possesses the attributes of an established, organised exchange and is subject to continued oversight by a regulator that provides comprehensive supervision and
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.