PIMCO's Balls warns on Italy risk

“I think you have to be quite generous to buy 10 year Italian paper at just under 2%,” said Balls in an interview at Euromoney’s Global Borrowers and Investors Forum in London on Tuesday. 10 year Italian paper offers a spread of around 166bp over equivalent German paper.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.