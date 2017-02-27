Watermark
PIMCO's Balls warns on Italy risk

Looming political risk in Italy make the sovereign’s levels of yield and the spread it offers over German Bunds look too low, according to Andrew Balls, chief investment officer of global fixed income at PIMCO.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 04:30 PM

“I think you have to be quite generous to buy 10 year Italian paper at just under 2%,” said Balls in an interview at Euromoney’s Global Borrowers and Investors Forum in London on Tuesday. 10 year Italian paper offers a spread of around 166bp over equivalent German paper. 

Italy ...

