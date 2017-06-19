This week in renminbi: June 19, 2017

China Securities Regulatory Commission welcomes the prospect of A-share inclusion by MSCI, China’s State Council publishes a new negative list to make foreign investment easier in free trade zones, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) makes its first equity investment.

