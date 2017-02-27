Foncière des Régions attracts the discerning 10 year investors

Lead managers HSBC, ING and Natixis announced initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 95bp-100bp and the order book was over €1bn. However, when final terms of mid-swaps plus 85bp were announced, the book fell to €850m.“Seeing a material drop is now becoming standard in the market,” said ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.