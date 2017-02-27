Rusal secures Russia’s fourth PXF in one month

The deal attracted $2bn of commitments and lenders had to be scaled back, according to a banker on the deal.It has a maturity of five years with an accordion feature, like the other three Russian pre-export financings signed this month, and is priced at 300bp over ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.