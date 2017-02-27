Watermark
Munters sparkles on day one after Skr4bn IPO

Shares in Munters, the Swedish climate control systems group backed by Nordic Capital, traded as much as 26% above their offer price on Friday after they began trading on Nasdaq Stockholm after its Skr4bn (€422m) IPO.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 03:00 PM


At around 10am in London, Munters’ share price hit Skr69.60, up 26.5% from the Skr55 IPO price. It dipped to around Skr66.5 for most of the early afternoon before rising again to Skr69.15 at around 3.15. 

Carnegie and Goldman Sachs were global coordinators, Danske Bank, Jefferies and Nordea ...

