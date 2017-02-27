Digi drops 4% after corruption investigation encompasses CEO

Digi, which had closed 3% higher on Tuesday on its first day of trading, closed at Lei39.50 on Wednesday, below the Lei40 IPO offer price, giving it a market cap of Lei3.95bn (€870m).The company, controlled by its founder Zoltán Teszári, said it was cooperating fully with the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.