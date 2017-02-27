Watermark
Hail of blocks after Macron win, with Bravida, Spie, Ladbrokes

The victory of Emmanuel Macron in France’s presidential election has helped unleash a wave of equity block trades this week, even though the real boost to investor sentiment came after the first round of the election on April 23.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 10:00 PM

Several of the trades were auctioned by the sellers. “I would say the incidence of auctions has stepped up this week,” said one syndicate banker.

Dealogic recorded 12 trades totalling $1.75bn in the first three days of the week, and on Thursday night came three more, in Bravida, ...

