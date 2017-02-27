Watermark
Market participants begin to question low vol levels

Political risk is fast sliding down investors’ lists of concerns this week with volatility indices falling to levels that some are calling unnaturally low.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 07:30 PM
Since Emmanuel Macron’s first round victory in the French presidential elections, investor sentiment has warmed to European equities and cooled on bonds. In the US, the reverse has happened, with a fading Trump trade creating outflows from the country’s stocks and inflows into bonds. But with Italian elections ...

