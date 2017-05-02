Watermark
Volvofinansbank prepares green bond debut for electric cars

Volvofinansbank today announced it would meet investors in Stockholm on Monday May 8 to present a framework for its inaugural green bond. The deal will be one of the few green bonds from the automotive sector.

  • 02 May 2017

The company is the finance arm of Volvo Cars, itself owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding of China.

The framework will explain how the bond is expected to finance cars run on non-fossil fuels, including electric and hybrid vehicles and those using ethanol or hydrogen cell technology.

