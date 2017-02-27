Ex-Deutsche head of sales joins TrueEx

Chris Yoshida, who has held head of rates sales positions at Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley, will work on TrueEX’s executive team with CEO Sunil Hirani and COO Karen O’Connor.“Chris is a game-changer, not only for trueEX but for the industry,” said Hirani. “As market structure pivots ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.