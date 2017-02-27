Watermark
Ex-Deutsche head of sales joins TrueEx

Interest rate swap trading platform TrueEX has hired a former Deutsche Bank head of rates sales to take a leading role in its sales, marketing and strategy.

Chris Yoshida, who has held head of rates sales positions at Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley, will work on TrueEX’s executive team with CEO Sunil Hirani and COO Karen O’Connor.

“Chris is a game-changer, not only for trueEX but for the industry,” said Hirani. “As market structure pivots ...

