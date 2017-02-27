Watermark
Ico keeps it short — and funds and central banks sweet

Instituto de Crédito Oficial brought some rare short dated euro paper this week and was able to rely on heavy support outside the bank community — despite some people on and off the deal expecting banks to buy the deal in bulk.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 08:00 PM

Banks took €233.5bn last week at the European Central Bank’s last targeted longer term refinancing operation (TLTRO), nearly double analyst expectations.

“Our last deal was in dollars so we wanted to do a euro trade,” said Rodrigo Robledo, head of capital markets at Ico. “The short end of ...

