TSKB does good as equities go bad and Agrokor turns ugly

For now though, the good. Green financial bonds — and pioneering ones at that — are not something socially responsible investment (SRI) buyers may have expected from Turkey, but TSKB did just that and on Tuesday issued the world’s first green Basel III-compliant tier two bond.TSKB ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.