EIB to be last name in sterling frenzy?

The European Investment Bank on Tuesday became the sixth European public sector borrower to hit screens in sterling since March 13, tapping a January 2020 line for £250m. But UK inflation figures could put an end to the currency's run in the sun. Meanwhile, investors and banks discussed what form the next UK Gilt syndication should take.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 03:15 PM

Several SSA bankers attributed the sudden rush of sterling paper to widening swap spreads, allowing borrowers to obtain an attractive cost of funds when swapped into euros or dollars.

However, news that UK inflation has hit 2.3%, considerably above the 2.1% forecast, could end the favourable conditions. ...

