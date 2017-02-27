Watermark
ABH Financial mandates for rare euro trade

ABH Financial, the holding company of Russia’s Alfa-Bank, will meet investors in Europe next week for a rare Russian financial euro-denominated bond.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 12:00 PM

The borrower, which last issued debt in 2014, has hired Alfa-Bank, ING and UBS to arrange investor meetings in London and Europe on March 20 and 21.

A Reg S senior euro-denominated bond of a three to five year tenor will follow, according to the leads.

