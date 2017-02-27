Watermark
Go to Asia edition

FIA urges CFTC to withdraw derivative position limit proposals

The Futures Industry Association (FIA) has written to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in response to the commission's re-proposed rules concerning position limits for derivatives, urging the regulator to withdraw the rules.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 04:30 PM

The 27 page letter, written by Walt Lukken, president and CEO of the FIA, addresses all the trade association's remaining concerns around the proposed new regulations, and follows previous correspondence through 2015 and 2016.

The CFTC proposals, which would establish speculative position limits for 25 exempt and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 62,591.98 254 8.02%
2 Citi 61,005.69 220 7.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,608.72 174 7.51%
4 Barclays 54,439.39 163 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 46,279.46 130 5.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,831.05 13 10.55%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,853.41 16 6.54%
3 Citi 4,292.28 12 5.78%
4 Commerzbank Group 3,898.79 8 5.25%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,878.26 13 5.22%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 2,816.24 11 7.70%
2 Morgan Stanley 2,484.83 18 6.79%
3 UBS 2,358.75 12 6.45%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,357.02 11 6.44%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,213.22 13 6.05%